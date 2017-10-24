Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)
ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
151.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.95 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs149.70
Open
Rs151.15
Day's High
Rs157.00
Day's Low
Rs149.00
Volume
1,995,486
Avg. Vol
1,707,756
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct
* June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Engineers India names Vipin Chander Bhandari as CFO
* Says Vipin Chander Bhandari appointed as CFO Source text - (http://reut.rs/2twY61a) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Engineers India gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co
June 15 Engineers India Ltd: * Gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Engineers India designates Rama Kant Garg as CFO
* Says exec director Rama Kant Garg has been designated as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qrjhgF) Further company coverage:
