Energa SA (ENGP.WA)
ENGP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
12.82PLN
6:18pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.09zł (-0.70%)
Prev Close
12.91zł
Open
12.91zł
Day's High
13.07zł
Day's Low
12.81zł
Volume
269,410
Avg. Vol
1,347,989
52-wk High
14.50zł
52-wk Low
6.82zł
Wed, Aug 9 2017
UPDATE 1-Poland's Energa plans new coal-fuelled unit irrespective of power capacity scheme
WARSAW, Aug 9 Polish state-run utility Energa said it will go ahead with plans to build a coal-fuelled power unit at its Ostroleka power plant, irrespective of whether Poland introduces a power capacity scheme.
