EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange
26.00GBp
26.00GBp
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
26.50
Open
26.00
Day's High
26.66
Day's Low
25.75
Volume
284,989
Avg. Vol
3,791,066
52-wk High
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50
Thu, Sep 7 2017
UPDATE 1-EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up
* Shares down 3 percent at one-year low (Adds details, quotes, shares, analyst comment)
UPDATE 2-EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
* Says 2017 output could be 18 pct lower than previously expected
British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast
Aug 23 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday as prolonged commissioning of its Kraken production storage unit led to lower-than-expected efficiencies.
EnQuest oil production falls but company sticks to annual target
LONDON, May 25 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest said its production fell 11 percent year on year in the first four months of the year due to the natural decline of its fields but it maintained its annual output target.
BRIEF-Enquest maintains 2017 production guidance
* Kraken development on track to deliver first oil before end of june 2017, with further excellent progress on drilling
