Euronext NV (ENX.PA)
53.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€53.03
--
--
--
--
147,102
€53.48
€33.10
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for September 2017
* IN SEPTEMBER 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,295 MILLION, UP +14.6% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016
DERIVATIVES-Euronext strikes clearing deal with LCH
LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Euronext has signed an agreement with LCH for continued provision of derivatives and commodities clearing services by the London-based clearinghouse.
Euronext renews deal with LSE business in clearing u-turn
LONDON Pan-European exchange Euronext has extended its contract with Britain's LCH in a surprise move that could help defuse tension over where euro-denominated trades are cleared after Brexit.
BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share
* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares
BRIEF-Euronext to acquire Fastmatch
* EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS
Euronext expects London to lose euro clearing after Brexit
LONDON The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.
- The Chemist's CEF Report - June 2017: Unusual Calm
- Hope For The Best But Prepare For The Worst (With Gold And Munis)
- The Hidden Risk In The Muni Bond Market
- Trump's Tax Plan Could Cost You - Here's What To Do About It
- American Small Businesses Party Like It's 2004
- Trading Exchanges: Who Will Rule The European Markets?