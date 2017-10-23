UPDATE 2-Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper * Uniper earlier considered Fortum's plan hostile (Adds Fortum CEO comments)

Finland's Fortum makes 22 euro/share bid for German utility Uniper FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Finnish power company Fortum has launched a full takeover bid for Uniper , the power stations and energy trading business part-owned by German utility E.ON.

BRIEF-Fortum signs deal to buy E.ON's Uniper stake, offer for EUR 22/shr * Fortum Oyj- Signed transaction agreement under which E.ON has right to decide to tender its 46.65% shareholding in Uniper SE into public takeover offer in 2018

Fortum CEO rules out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of deal: WAZ FRANKFURT Finnish energy group Fortum ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum: BoeZ FRANKFURT German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).

E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum - BoeZ FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).

Finland's Fortum in talks to buy E.ON's stake in Uniper FRANKFURT/HELSINKI Finnish power company Fortum is in advanced talks to buy for 3.8 billion euros ($4.6 billion) German utility E.ON's remaining stake in Uniper, the power stations and trading business it spun off last year.

Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions FRANKFURT German energy company Uniper , whose biggest shareholder is E.ON , on Wednesday said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum .