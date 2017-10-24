Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)
EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,160.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
2,160.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.05%)
1.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
2,159.00
2,159.00
Open
2,160.00
2,160.00
Day's High
2,165.00
2,165.00
Day's Low
2,145.00
2,145.00
Volume
609,840
609,840
Avg. Vol
637,135
637,135
52-wk High
2,265.00
2,265.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00
1,722.00
BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros
* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION
BRIEF-EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna
* Concluded acquisition agreement to acquire another retail asset, Galeria Solna in Inowroclaw, North West Poland
BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties net profit for quarter ended March 23.95 mln euros
* Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2017
