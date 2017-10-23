Edition:
Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

EQB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

58.08CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$58.08
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
28,643
52-wk High
$74.66
52-wk Low
$36.15

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28

* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate

May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.

BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks

* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes

May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.

