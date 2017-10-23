Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)
EQN.L on London Stock Exchange
301.40GBp
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.80 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
302.20
Open
301.30
Day's High
302.50
Day's Low
299.40
Volume
102,201
Avg. Vol
1,109,527
52-wk High
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13
Wed, Jul 12 2017
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million
Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
