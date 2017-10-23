Equatorial Energia SA (EQTL3.SA)
EQTL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
61.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
61.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 61.52
R$ 61.52
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,083,377
1,083,377
52-wk High
R$ 64.88
R$ 64.88
52-wk Low
R$ 49.00
R$ 49.00
Thu, Aug 31 2017
Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say
SAO PAULO Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
