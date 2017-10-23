Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
321.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.60 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs328.15
Open
Rs330.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
64,157
Avg. Vol
92,614
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Eveready Industries India gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Eveready Industries India June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 135.6 million rupees versus profit 223.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV
BRIEF-Eveready Industries India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 104.6 million rupees versus 93.2 million rupees year ago
