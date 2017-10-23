Edition:
India

Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

321.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.60 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs328.15
Open
Rs330.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
64,157
Avg. Vol
92,614
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55

Select another date:

Mon, Aug 7 2017

BRIEF-Eveready Industries India gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Eveready Industries India June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 135.6 million rupees versus profit 223.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV

* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV

BRIEF-Eveready Industries India March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 104.6 million rupees versus 93.2 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ERDY.NS Market Views