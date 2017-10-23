Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)
101.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
€101.05
554,448
€122.15
€93.41
Wed, Oct 18 2017
EU extends Luxottica, Essilor merger review deadline to Feb 26
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 The European Commission on Wednesday pushed back a deadline by which it will review the 46-billion-euro ($54.0 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor .
BRIEF-Essilor confirms hive-down of activities expected to be completed by end of 2017
* CONFIRMED THAT HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR'S ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017
LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief
ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.
BRIEF-Hilary Halper appointed CFO at Essilor
* HILARY HALPER REPLACES GERALDINE PICAUD WHO DECIDED TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
EU to investigate $54 billion Luxottica, Essilor deal
BRUSSELS/MILAN EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether the planned 46-billion-euro ($54 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor could drive out rivals from the market or push up prices.
BRIEF-Essilor reports progress of combination with Luxottica
* REG-NEW RELEASE: FURTHER PROGRESS IN THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA