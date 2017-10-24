BRIEF-India's Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit down 9 pct * June quarter consol net profit 342.9 million rupees versus profit of 376.2 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Essel Propack gets members' nod for re-designation of Ashok Goel as chairman, MD * Gets members' nod for re-designation of Ashok Goel as chairman, MD of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUb5HI) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Essel Propack announces issuance of commercial paper for 300 mln rupees * Says issuance of commercial paper for 300 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Essel Propack seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman, MD * Seeks members' nod to declare dividend of INR 2.40 per share for the financial year 2016-17

BRIEF-Essel Propack to issue commercial paper worth INR 250 mln * Says issuance of commercial paper for INR 250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: