UPDATE 1-Brazil's Estácio to revamp bylaws after failed takeover SAO PAULO, July 31 Estácio Participações SA , Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education firm, has proposed a broad overhaul of corporate governance rules following a failed takeover attempt by larger rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Brazil's Estácio to buy back shares after antitrust watchdog rejects deal SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's second largest college operator, Estácio Participações SA, will buy back up to 5 percent of its shares, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, a day after Brazil´s antitrust watchdog Cade rejected a takeover proposal by larger rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Kroton confident Brazil will approve Estacio deal, source says SAO PAULO Kroton Educacional SA expects a key appointment at Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade this week will help it win approval of its purchase of rival Estácio Participações SA, creating the world's No. 1 for-profit education company, a person directly involved in the transaction said on Friday.

Investors doubt Kroton can win approval for Estácio takeover: report SAO PAULO Investors are skeptical that a merger of Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA to form the world's No. 1 for-profit education company will win Brazil's approval, Morgan Stanley said on Thursday.

Brazil antitrust watchdog mulls veto of Kroton-Estácio merger -papers BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade is considering vetoing next week the merger of the country's two largest for-profit education firms, Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações, newspapers Valor Econômico and O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.