esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange
273.70GBp
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.90 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
274.60
Open
275.00
Day's High
275.20
Day's Low
273.70
Volume
49,487
Avg. Vol
726,193
52-wk High
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
* MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES 5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct
Aug 3 British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.
BRIEF-Esure Group updates on new solvency reporting structure
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-Esure Q1 premiums up 24 pct, on track for top end of 2017 guidance
* In motor, along with market, we have started to increase pricing in response to change in ogden discount rate and continued our growth momentum
