Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)
77.59EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€77.59
--
--
--
--
227,322
€79.05
€47.63
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later
* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier
BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share
* Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares
BRIEF-Eurazeo intends to sell a total of 10,000,000 Elis shares
* ANNOUNCES THAT DIRECTLY AND THROUGH SUBSIDIARY LEGENDRE HOLDING 27 SAS AND WITH ECIP ELIS SARL, INTENDS TO SELL A TOTAL OF 10,000,000 ELIS SA SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2xSCZbi Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar
* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights
BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital
* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement
Credit Agricole sells its stake in Eurazeo to JCDecaux owner
PARIS Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo to the holding company of the Decaux family, which controls the JCDecaux advertising business, for 790.5 million euros ($891 million).
REFILE-Credit Agricole sells its stake in Eurazeo to JCDecaux owner
PARIS, June 6 Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo to the holding company of the Decaux family, which controls the JCDecaux advertising business, for 790.5 million euros ($891 million).
BRIEF-Eurazeo says JCDecaux holding acquires 15.4 pct in the company from Credit Agricole SA
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding
BRIEF-Eurazeo Q1 2017 economic revenue €1,191.4 million
* Q1 2017 ECONOMIC REVENUE: €1,191.4 MILLION OR +13.0% ON A CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE BASIS2 AND +8.6% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES
- Bank Of America: What Divisions Need To Outperform To Drive Earnings Higher
- 2 Banks To Buy In October
- Citigroup's CFO Talks Buybacks, Dividends And Trading Revenue
- Wells Fargo: 2 Bullish Signals Triggered For The Stock
- Wells Fargo CEO Fires 3 Warning Shots About Q3 Earnings
- Cathay General: Premium To Peers Is Deserved