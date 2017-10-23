BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance * Says ‍announced today that its strategic alliance with celgene has reached a first milestone triggering revenues of $ 5.0 m to evotec, which are recognised in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery * Says Evotec invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery

BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln * DGAP-NEWS: EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SUPPORTS EVOTEC'S INNOVATE STRATEGY WITH EUR 75 M LOAN

BRIEF-Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration * ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit * Says completes acquisition of aptuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump * Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);

Evotec shares jump as Aptuit deal boosts contract research FRANKFURT Shares in Evotec jumped on Monday after the German biotech firm struck a deal to acquire U.S. company Aptuit for $300 million to expand its outsourced drug discovery and development business.

BRIEF-Germany's Evotec to acquire U.S.-based Aptuit for 256 mln euros * Evotec to acquire Aptuit, expanding leadership in external innovation