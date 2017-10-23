Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)
18.41EUR
5:25pm IST
€-0.36 (-1.92%)
€18.76
€17.91
€18.92
€17.57
1,808,829
1,393,805
€22.50
€4.70
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene
* Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene
BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance
* Says announced today that its strategic alliance with celgene has reached a first milestone triggering revenues of $ 5.0 m to evotec, which are recognised in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery
* Says Evotec invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery
BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln
* DGAP-NEWS: EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SUPPORTS EVOTEC'S INNOVATE STRATEGY WITH EUR 75 M LOAN
BRIEF-Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration
* ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit
* Says completes acquisition of aptuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump
* Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);
Evotec shares jump as Aptuit deal boosts contract research
FRANKFURT Shares in Evotec jumped on Monday after the German biotech firm struck a deal to acquire U.S. company Aptuit for $300 million to expand its outsourced drug discovery and development business.
BRIEF-Germany's Evotec to acquire U.S.-based Aptuit for 256 mln euros
* Evotec to acquire Aptuit, expanding leadership in external innovation
BRIEF-Evotec expands collaboration with Storm Therapeutics
* Says expands collaboration with Storm Therapeutics on its RNA epigenetics platform
