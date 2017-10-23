Edition:
Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)

EVTG.DE on Xetra

18.41EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.36 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
€18.76
Open
€17.91
Day's High
€18.92
Day's Low
€17.57
Volume
1,808,829
Avg. Vol
1,393,805
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€4.70

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene​‍​

* ‍Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene​

BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance

* Says ‍announced today that its strategic alliance with celgene has reached a first milestone triggering revenues of $ 5.0 m to evotec, which are recognised in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery

* Says Evotec invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery

BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln

* DGAP-NEWS: EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SUPPORTS EVOTEC'S INNOVATE STRATEGY WITH EUR 75 M LOAN

BRIEF-Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration

* ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit

* Says completes acquisition of aptuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump

* Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);

Evotec shares jump as Aptuit deal boosts contract research

FRANKFURT Shares in Evotec jumped on Monday after the German biotech firm struck a deal to acquire U.S. company Aptuit for $300 million to expand its outsourced drug discovery and development business.

BRIEF-Germany's Evotec to acquire U.S.-based Aptuit for 256 mln euros

* Evotec to acquire Aptuit, expanding leadership in external innovation

BRIEF-Evotec expands collaboration with Storm Therapeutics

* Says expands collaboration with Storm Therapeutics on its RNA epigenetics platform

