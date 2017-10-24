Edition:
India

Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,685.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.55 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs1,700.80
Open
Rs1,704.00
Day's High
Rs1,705.00
Day's Low
Rs1,675.00
Volume
645
Avg. Vol
2,477
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20

Tue, Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Excel Crop Care gets members' nod for appointment of Chetan Shah as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Ninad Gupte as joint MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvEesZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Excel Crop Care June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 239.1 million rupees versus profit 348.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Excel Crop Care March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter profit 60.4 million rupees versus profit76.2 million rupees year ago

