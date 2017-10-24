Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)
EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
206.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.20 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs207.25
Open
Rs207.25
Day's High
Rs208.75
Day's Low
Rs204.50
Volume
975,684
Avg. Vol
1,934,122
52-wk High
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong'
** Battery storage company Exide Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.7 pct to 223 rupees
BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
BRIEF-India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees
