EasyJet sees no need to enter long-haul given M&A options in Europe - CEO BRUSSELS, Oct 17 British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.

EasyJet submits expression of interest for parts of Alitalia LONDON, Oct 16 British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy's insolvent national carrier Alitalia.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa's swoop on Air Berlin stirs competition concerns * easyJet says in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin

easyJet in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany's insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.

