Thu, Oct 19 2017
Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday: Reports
BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.
BRUSSELS British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.
EasyJet submits expression of interest for parts of Alitalia
LONDON, Oct 16 British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy's insolvent national carrier Alitalia.
UPDATE 1-Lufthansa's swoop on Air Berlin stirs competition concerns
* easyJet says in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin
EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany's insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.
Oct 13 EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany's insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.
* CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUING WITH OVERSEERS OF AIR BERLIN'S INSOLVENCY REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF PART OF AIR BERLIN'S OPERATIONS
Air Berlin says talks with easyJet continue
BERLIN Insolvent German airline Air Berlin is continuing talks with easyJet on Thursday, a spokesman for Air Berlin said, without saying whether a contract was expected to be signed with the British airline.