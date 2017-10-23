Edition:
Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

FEC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$39.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
19,372
52-wk High
$60.05
52-wk Low
$31.00

BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

* Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Frontera fails to win new contract for Peru oil block -Petroperu

LIMA, Oct 11 Canadian oil firm Frontera Energy Corp did not secure a new contract for operating Peru's biggest oil block because of a lack of "adequate conditions," state-owned energy company Petroperu announced on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03

* Increasing 2017 operating ebitda guidance by 10% to $275 to $300 million

