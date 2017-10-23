Edition:
India

Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)

FED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

125.25INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs124.20
Open
Rs124.65
Day's High
Rs126.55
Day's Low
Rs123.80
Volume
12,068,237
Avg. Vol
9,803,819
52-wk High
Rs127.65
52-wk Low
Rs61.80

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank Q2 NIM 3.31 pct‍​

* Q2 NIM at 3.31 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrYnnt Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Federal Bank second-quarter profit rises, beats estimates

Federal Bank Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

India's Federal Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Oct 16 India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

BRIEF-Federal Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 31 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 2.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.01 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's S Chand and Company June qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 79 million rupees versus loss 108.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Federal Bank Q1 FY18 NIM at 3.13 pct ‍​

* Says Q1 FY18 net interest margin at 3.13 percent ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uwk0B1 Further company coverage:

Federal Bank first-quarter profit rises 26 percent, lags estimates

Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

BRIEF-Federal Bank June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

* June quarter net profit 2.10 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.67 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-RBI says foreign investment limit in Federal Bank raised to 74 pct‍​

* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies – Federal Bank Limited ‍​

Select another date:

Market Views

» More FED.NS Market Views