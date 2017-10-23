Edition:
First Mining Finance Corp (FF.TO)

FF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.62
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,650,678
52-wk High
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.57

BRIEF-First Mining Finance announces the final set of Phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update

* First Mining Finance announces the final set of phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic, diluted loss/share $0.00‍​

* First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.00‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vn1Xxt) Further company coverage:

