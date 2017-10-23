Edition:
Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFAJ.J)

FFAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,715.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
1,730.00
Open
1,738.00
Day's High
1,738.00
Day's Low
1,710.00
Volume
1,313,834
Avg. Vol
2,636,147
52-wk High
1,894.00
52-wk Low
1,501.00

Market Views

