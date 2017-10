BRIEF-FFP buys 5.2 pct stake in SPIE * CLAYAX HAS UNDERTAKEN NOT TO SELL ANY SPIE SHARE AT A PRICE LOWER TO THE TRANSACTION PRICE FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BLOCK TRADE

BRIEF-FFP places EUR 155 mln in 8 yr bonds * PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.‍​

BRIEF-FFP sells stake in Ipsos * FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS

BRIEF-FFP bought back 336,483 of its own shares for total amount of 29.2 million euros * BOUGHT BACK 336,483 OF ITS OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 29.2 MILLION, AT AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR 89.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-FFP announces withdrawal from Onet’s share capital * RECEIVED €48 MILLION ON 29 MAY AND HAS NO FURTHER STAKE IN HOLDING REINIER‍​