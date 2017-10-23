BRIEF-Bombardier signs rail and maintenance contract in the UK * Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK

BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK * Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK

West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup LONDON Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.

Canadian activist West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup LONDON, June 1 Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FirstGroup reports 23 pct profit jump but outlook knocks shares June 1 British transport company FirstGroup reported a 23 percent jump in annual profit on Thursday thanks to an improved performance of its U.S. operations, but gave a cautious trading outlook and failed to reinstate its dividend.