BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria says Eldorado buy would not require share issue * Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria has not seen any pressure from paper producers' profit margins -executive

Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has seen demand at the high end of forecasts this month, adding to optimism about the second half of 2017, executives said on a Tuesday conference call.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Fibria posts unexpected Q2 loss on FX; operating profit up SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted an unexpected second-quarter loss on Tuesday as a weaker currency inflated the value of its debt, but higher pulp prices and strong demand lifted revenues.

Brazil's Fibria posts unexpected loss in second quarter SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted a second-quarter net loss of 259 million reais ($82.4 million) on Tuesday, reversing a net profit of 745 million reais a year earlier.

Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Brazil's Fibria raises pulp price for North America, Europe on July 1 SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil´s pulp company Fibria Celulose SA on Monday announced a price increase for North American and European customers starting on July 1.

Board of Brazil's Fibria approves borrowing revolving 1 bln real credit facility SAO PAULO, June 23 The board of directors of Brazil's pulp producer and exporter Fibria Celulose SA approved obtaining a revolving 1 billion-real credit facility from Banco Bradesco BBI, Fibria said in a securities filing on Friday.

Brazil's Fibria eyes bid for Eldorado Brasil -filing BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, is considering a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.