BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q2 ‍net earnings $1.74 per diluted share * Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: second quarter financial results

BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator ** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct

GVK Power to sell 10 percent stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).

