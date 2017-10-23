Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)
FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.95INR
3:55pm IST
40.95INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs40.70
Rs40.70
Open
Rs41.00
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs41.60
Rs41.60
Day's Low
Rs40.55
Rs40.55
Volume
1,857,332
1,857,332
Avg. Vol
3,236,251
3,236,251
52-wk High
Rs49.25
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35
Rs30.35
Fri, Sep 1 2017
BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions completes sale of portion of India domestic business to Vertex Customer Management
* Completed sale of portion of india domestic business to vertex customer management india private ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2iLEOjY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct
* June quarter consol profit 654 million rupees versus profit of 733.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions to sell part of India business to Vertex Customer Management India
* Signed definitive agreements to sell portion of India domestic business, to Vertex Customer Management India Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 8.92 billion rupees
