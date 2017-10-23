BRIEF-Eurotech wins order from Fresenius Medical Care for IoT project​ * ‍DESIGN WIN WITH FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE TO SUPPLY HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE BUILDING BLOCKS FOR THEIR IOT PROJECT​

BRIEF-NxStage Medical says if merger terminated, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings to pay termination fee of $100 mln- SEC Filing * NxStage Medical - if merger agreement terminated under certain circumstances,Fresenius Medical Care Holdings to pay co a termination fee of $100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ujNeVi) Further company coverage:

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Fresenius Medical banks on home dialysis with $2 billion NxStage acquisition FRANKFURT Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has struck a $2 billion deal to acquire U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage Medical Inc , looking to capitalize on a trend for more patients to opt for domestic treatment.

UPDATE 1-Dialysis provider FMC's Q2 profit misses consensus as costs weigh * Profit at parent Fresenius jumps on new drug launches (Adds company comment on costs, premarket shares, parent Fresenius)

Dialysis provider FMC's Q2 profit edges up 2 pct as costs weigh FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

Fresenius Medical launches cost savings programme FRANKFURT, June 8 German kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care on Thursday said it was targeting up to 200 million euros ($225 million) in annual cost savings from 2020 as part of a new efficiency drive.

Fitch Rates Fresenius Medical Care Bonds 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB-' to debt instruments issued by the various finance companies of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KG (FMC). The issuing companies are FMC Finance VII S,A., FMC Finance VIII S.A., Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care US Finance, Inc. The senior unsecured ratings are in line with FMC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of