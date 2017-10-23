Edition:
India

Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)

FNV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

100.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$100.58
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
446,142
52-wk High
$104.00
52-wk Low
$71.44

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream

* First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Franco-Nevada to add to its Cobre Panama precious metals stream

* Franco-Nevada - unit agreed with First Quantum Minerals to terms for precious metals stream from Cobre Panama project for purchase price of $178 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Franco-Nevada reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 revenue $163.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.2 million

Select another date:

Market Views

» More FNV.TO Market Views