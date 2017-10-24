Edition:
India

Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)

FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

598.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs598.75
Open
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs614.00
Day's Low
Rs573.35
Volume
78,120
Avg. Vol
91,197
52-wk High
Rs614.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Finolex Cables gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 1.50 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 1.50 billion rupees

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables June-qtr profit up about 52 pct

* June quarter profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit of 671.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables March-qtr profit down 12.8 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 865.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.07 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More FNXC.NS Market Views