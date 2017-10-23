Edition:
India

Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

FOHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

144.85INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.15 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs146.00
Open
Rs146.05
Day's High
Rs148.00
Day's Low
Rs144.70
Volume
2,333,185
Avg. Vol
7,326,962
52-wk High
Rs228.95
52-wk Low
Rs125.55

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising

* Gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising Source text: http://bit.ly/2frjPi0 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International

* Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrtQGn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vDVNXh) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare jumps after block trade; Goldman Sachs starts with "buy"

** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd rise as much as 6 pct to 150.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since Aug. 3

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare

* Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Cancer Care entered into MoU with Lalitha Healthcare and Anikrish Hospitals Private Limited

MEDIA-Daiichi Sankyo moves Supreme Court to block sale of promoter shares in India's Fortis Healthcare - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare to consider fund raising option

* Says board shall be considering an enabling fund raising option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare, Religare fall; India Ratings downgrades holding co NCDs

** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 12.8 pct and 8.9 pct, respectively

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare approves proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, others

* Approved proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of FII/SEBI approved sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, QFIs, NRIs, PIO upto 74% of paid-up capital of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxXuWi) Further company coverage:

