BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International * Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrtQGn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vDVNXh) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare jumps after block trade; Goldman Sachs starts with "buy" ** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd rise as much as 6 pct to 150.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since Aug. 3

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare * Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Cancer Care entered into MoU with Lalitha Healthcare and Anikrish Hospitals Private Limited

MEDIA-Daiichi Sankyo moves Supreme Court to block sale of promoter shares in India's Fortis Healthcare - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct * June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare to consider fund raising option * Says board shall be considering an enabling fund raising option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare, Religare fall; India Ratings downgrades holding co NCDs ** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 12.8 pct and 8.9 pct, respectively