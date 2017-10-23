Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising
* Gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising Source text: http://bit.ly/2frjPi0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International
* Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrtQGn Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vDVNXh) Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare jumps after block trade; Goldman Sachs starts with "buy"
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd rise as much as 6 pct to 150.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since Aug. 3
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare
* Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Cancer Care entered into MoU with Lalitha Healthcare and Anikrish Hospitals Private Limited
MEDIA-Daiichi Sankyo moves Supreme Court to block sale of promoter shares in India's Fortis Healthcare - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare to consider fund raising option
* Says board shall be considering an enabling fund raising option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare, Religare fall; India Ratings downgrades holding co NCDs
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 12.8 pct and 8.9 pct, respectively
BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare approves proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, others
* Approved proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of FII/SEBI approved sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, QFIs, NRIs, PIO upto 74% of paid-up capital of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxXuWi) Further company coverage: