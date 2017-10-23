Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)
FORC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,634.50INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.30 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs3,650.80
Open
Rs3,630.00
Day's High
Rs3,692.50
Day's Low
Rs3,625.85
Volume
14,137
Avg. Vol
34,313
52-wk High
Rs4,839.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,462.00
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts Sept domestic SCV, LCV sales of 1,202 units
* Sept domestic UV, SUV, tractors sales of 1,596 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2wwpBWn Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Force Motors enters non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-RPS)
* Says entered into a non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-Rps)
BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts August total domestic sales of 2,443 units
* August total domestic sales of 2,443 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2w2dnUj Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Force Motors June total domestic sales 2,221 units
July 5 India's Force Motors Ltd: * June domestic LCV and SCV sales of 1302 units * June domestic UV, SUV, and tractors sales of 919 units * June total domestic sales 2221 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units
* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Force Motors April domestic SCV and LCV sales of 1,048 units
* April exports of 153 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
