Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine Oct 3 Canadian silver miner First Majestic Silver Corp said on Tuesday four miners died from gas intoxication at its La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico.

BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada * Reports an accident occurred at its La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico​

BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver * Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver

BRIEF-First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada * Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico​