BBVA Banco Frances SA (FRA.BA)
125.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
$0.15 (+0.12%)
$124.85
$124.90
$126.00
$123.30
260,387
181,537
$127.50
$85.05
Tue, Oct 17 2017
Fitch Upgrades BBVA Banco Frances's Local Currency IDR to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded BBVA Banco Frances, S.A.'s (BBVA Frances) Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and its Support Rating to '4' from '5'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's standalone Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The upgrades are based on Fitch's opinion that BBVA Frances' shareholder support has improved. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUP
BRIEF-BBVA Banco Frances offers up to 82.6 mln ordinary shares
* Files to say it is offering up to 82.6 million ordinary shares, which may be represented by American depositary shares
BRIEF-BBVA Banco Frances files for potential stock offering
* BBVA Banco Frances Sa files for potential stock offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sqaoIo) Further company coverage:
