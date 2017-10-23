Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)
FRAG.DE on Xetra
79.57EUR
5:25pm IST
79.57EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.68 (-0.85%)
€-0.68 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€80.25
€80.25
Open
€79.00
€79.00
Day's High
€79.85
€79.85
Day's Low
€78.26
€78.26
Volume
60,849
60,849
Avg. Vol
150,042
150,042
52-wk High
€88.05
€88.05
52-wk Low
€51.52
€51.52
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
