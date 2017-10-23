Edition:
Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

FRES.L on London Stock Exchange

1,367.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,367.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,027,857
52-wk High
1,864.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

UPDATE 1-Fresnillo's profit nearly doubles in first half

Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half nearly doubled boosted by higher gold and silver prices and increased silver output from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half

Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

Fresnillo says Q1 silver output up 12.5 pct, on track to meet FY targets

April 26 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its silver production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to higher ore grades at its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.

