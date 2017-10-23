FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)
23 Oct 2017
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal
* CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
BRIEF-FirstRand confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer
British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand
Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.
BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer
UPDATE 1-South Africa's FirstRand profit falls short of forecasts
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand's annual profit fell short of expectations as a weak economy at home hit both investment and consumer spending.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand reported a 6 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, missing expectations as a weak economy hit both investment and consumer spending.