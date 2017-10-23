Edition:
Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)

FSZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
43,169
52-wk High
$15.20
52-wk Low
$11.56

Tue, Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports June 2017 preliminary assets under management

* Fiera Capital reports June 2017 preliminary assets under management

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces the redemption of all series of class A shares

* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces leadership changes to Canadian division

* Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team

* Fiera Capital - ‍announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital​

BRIEF-Fiera Capital qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.25

* Qtrly assets under management ("aum") reach $122.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase

BRIEF-Fiera Capital issues to Samson Selling Partners 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares

* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares

