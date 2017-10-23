Edition:
Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)

FTS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$46.81
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
776,369
52-wk High
$47.06
52-wk Low
$39.58

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase

* Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase

BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share

BRIEF-Fortis issues 11th series convertible bonds worth 500.0 mln won

* Says it completed issuance of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 500.0 million won

BRIEF-Fortis Inc announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

* Fortis Inc announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share

BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share

BRIEF-Fortis says purchase agreement between co and Teck has been terminated

* Says BC Hydro has exercised its right of first offer to acquire Teck's two-thirds interest in Waneta dam

BRIEF-Fortis reports strong second quarter earnings of $257 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Fortis to buy 26.1 pct stake in cosmetic distribution firm for 1 bln won

* Says it will buy 39,533 shares of a cosmetic distribution firm for 1 billion won and will hold 26.1 percent stake(39,533 shares) in target company after transaction

BRIEF-Fortis announces commencement of exchange offer

* Has commenced an offer to exchange US$2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its new senior unsecured notes

