Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
* Says approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 million rupees
BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of equity shares worth up to 5 billion rupees on preferential allotment/private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2hYZ1ml Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
* Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2wGKSwE Further company coverage:
Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal
MUMBAI Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).
BRIEF-Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 bln rupees
* Says approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 billion rupees on private placement basis
BRIEF-India's Future Retail gets shareholders' nod for scheme of arrangement
* Gets shareholders' nod for composite scheme of arrangement between co & bluerock eservices pvt ltd & praxis home retail
BRIEF-India's Future Retail clarifies on news item regarding HyperCity deal talks
* Future Retail Ltd clarifies on news item regarding Future Group in talks to buy HyperCity
BRIEF-Future Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to issue guarantee related to Future Retail obligations
* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue additional guarantee related to obligations of future retail w.r.t. borrowings having value of upto INR 16 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxQFH2 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Retail June-qtr profit more than doubles
* June quarter profit 1.48 billion rupees versus profit of 705.5 million rupees last year