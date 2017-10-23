Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada's Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility's production of the precious metal.

BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp * Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp and agreement to acquire remainder of KSP project

BRIEF-Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp * Exeter Resource Corporation announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio VANCOUVER, July 27 Goldcorp Inc is looking to sell royalties it owns on a number of mining projects it has sold in recent years, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner nears the end of a series of non-core asset sales.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave VANCOUVER, July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

Goldcorp posts quarterly profit as costs fall; CFO to leave July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower costs.

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Teck Resources says Mexican unit signed deal with Goldcorp's unit * Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc