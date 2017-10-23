Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)
16.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$16.54
--
--
--
--
2,121,273
$23.35
$15.56
Wed, Oct 4 2017
Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp
Oct 4 Protesters have lifted a blockade at the Penasquito gold mine in northern central Mexico without any impact on production, mine operator Goldcorp said on Wednesday.
Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada's Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility's production of the precious metal.
BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp
* Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp and agreement to acquire remainder of KSP project
BRIEF-Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp
* Exeter Resource Corporation announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp
Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio
VANCOUVER, July 27 Goldcorp Inc is looking to sell royalties it owns on a number of mining projects it has sold in recent years, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner nears the end of a series of non-core asset sales.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave
VANCOUVER, July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.
Goldcorp posts quarterly profit as costs fall; CFO to leave
July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower costs.
BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Teck Resources says Mexican unit signed deal with Goldcorp's unit
* Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc
BRIEF-Goldcorp announces sale of its minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project
* Goldcorp announces sale of its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolas copper-zinc project
- My Journey To Financial Independence: 81-Stock August Portfolio Update - Buying Gilead And Growth Stocks
- The End Is Here: Cable's Media Dominance
- Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/22/17: TRN, FNGN, UBFO, KMT, CDXC
- Genpact Acquires OnSource For Claims Inspection Tech
- Genpact (G) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Family Owned Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, Hyundai Top In Autonomous Driving