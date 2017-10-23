Edition:
GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.BO)

GAIL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

435.90INR
2:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs433.10
Open
Rs433.10
Day's High
Rs441.30
Day's Low
Rs433.00
Volume
505,517
Avg. Vol
400,178
52-wk High
Rs457.15
52-wk Low
Rs300.98

Thu, Oct 19 2017

Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders

LONDON Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India) ​

* Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals

* Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.

Gail India launches three cargo LNG tender - traders

LONDON Gail India has launched a tender to buy three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery across November and December, traders said.

BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes

** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

BUZZ-GAIL (India) hits 3-1/2-month high after Morgan Stanley raises rating

** Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd rise as much as 4.3 pct to 417.45 rupees, highest since May 31; stock among top pct gainers on NSE index

MEDIA-India's BPCL eyes government stake in GAIL India for 180 bln - 200 bln rupees - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

