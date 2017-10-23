BRIEF-Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India) ​ * Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals * Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.

Gail India launches three cargo LNG tender - traders LONDON Gail India has launched a tender to buy three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery across November and December, traders said.

BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes ** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

BUZZ-GAIL (India) hits 3-1/2-month high after Morgan Stanley raises rating ** Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd rise as much as 4.3 pct to 417.45 rupees, highest since May 31; stock among top pct gainers on NSE index