Thu, Oct 19 2017
Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders
LONDON Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.
BRIEF-Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India)
* Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd
India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals
* Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday
Gail India launches three cargo LNG tender - traders
LONDON Gail India has launched a tender to buy three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery across November and December, traders said.
BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively
BUZZ-GAIL (India) hits 3-1/2-month high after Morgan Stanley raises rating
** Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd rise as much as 4.3 pct to 417.45 rupees, highest since May 31; stock among top pct gainers on NSE index
MEDIA-India's BPCL eyes government stake in GAIL India for 180 bln - 200 bln rupees - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy