Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)
10.38TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.04TL (-0.38%)
10.42TL
10.40TL
10.48TL
10.30TL
33,217,775
33,482,251
11.00TL
7.13TL
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program
* SAID ON MONDAY SECURED $250 MILLION LOAN WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BORROWING PROGRAM
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi sells NPL portfolio of 229.4 mln lira for 13.4 mln lira
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 229.4 MILLION LIRA FOR 13.4 MILLION LIRA TO SÜMER VARLIK YÖNETIM AND DESTEK VARLIK YÖNETIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs agreement to secure EUR 200 million equivalent
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE A EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT WITH 5 OR 6 YEARS MATURITY UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi faces fine and damage claim from French court and treasury
* FACES FINE OF EURO 8 MILLION IN CASE IN FRANCE WITH RESPECT TO ACCOUNT CLOSURE ACTIONS TAKEN BY BANK IN MID-2009
Turkey's Garanti bank's board chairman resigns
ANKARA, Sept 19 Turkey's Garanti Bank , one of the country's biggest private lenders, said on Tuesday its board chairman Ferit Sahenk had resigned.
Turkey's Garanti Bank Q2 net profit rises 1 percent
ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted an unconsolidated net profit up 1 percent year-on-year to 1.55 billion lira ($439 million) in the second quarter, according to a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs financing deal with IFC for $150 mln equivalent in lira
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT TO TURKISH LIRA FINANCING, WITH 5 YEARS MATURITY FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION (IFC) UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi mandates banks for syndicated term loan
* Signs a mandate letter in order to authorize 19 banks as mandated lead arrangers for the grant of a syndicated term loan with a maturity of 367 days
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.53 bln lira
* Q1 net profit of 1.53 billion lira ($426.54 million) versus 1.04 billion lira year ago