Gas Natural picks Edison, 2i Rete Gas for Italy assets: sources MADRID/MILAN Spain's Gas Natural has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Gas Natural sells 20 percent of Spanish grid for 1.5 bln euros MADRID, Aug 3 Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its Spanish gas distribution assets to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

Three funds interested in Spain's Gas Natural's local grid: source MADRID Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.

EDP denies talks with Gas Natural over merger LISBON Energias de Portugal (EDP) denied on Tuesday the existence of negotiations over a possible merger with Spain's Gas Natural.

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Spain's Gas Natural targets $40 bln EDP merger -sources MADRID, July 3 Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has approached Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

