Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)

GATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

238.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs239.10
Open
Rs239.00
Day's High
Rs242.80
Day's Low
Rs232.55
Volume
50,383
Avg. Vol
212,304
52-wk High
Rs292.20
52-wk Low
Rs210.35

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Gateway Distriparks June-qtr net profit rises 24 pct

* June quarter net profit 120.4 million rupees versus profit of 96.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Gateway Distriparks seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Prem Gupta as MD

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Prem Kishan Dass Gupta as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Gateway Distriparks March-qtr profit down about 36 pct

* Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qvTExr) Further company coverage:

