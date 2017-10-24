BRIEF-India's Gati June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol profit 183.1 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln * Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million

BRIEF-India's Gati to consider conversion, redemption of FCCBs * Says to consider and approve conversion and redemption of FCCBs, as per conversion notices received from FCCB bondholders Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKxTZq) Further company coverage: