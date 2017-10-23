Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)
GBFG.DE on Xetra
34.15EUR
5:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
UPDATE 1-Bilfinger shares fall after first profit warning under Blades
* CEO says believes now through with reassessing legacy projects
Bilfinger says has completed risk assessment of legacy projects
FRANKFURT, July 12 German engineering services firm Bilfinger believes it has finished reassessing the risks from old projects, its chief executive said on Wednesday after provisions for legacy projects in the United States caused it to issue a profit warning.
UPDATE 2-Bilfinger issues first profit warning under new CEO
* Says resolutely working through legacy projects (Adds details on Q2, mid-term targets, background)
Bilfinger issues profit warning on legacy U.S projects
FRANKFURT, July 11 German engineering services group Bilfinger issued its first profit warning in more than two years on Wednesday, blaming legacy U.S. projects that new Chief Executive Thomas Blades is trying to work his way through.
