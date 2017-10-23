Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)
GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
30.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.75
$30.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
172,613
172,613
52-wk High
$35.34
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72
$21.72
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q2 earnings per share C$0.43
* Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process
* Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q1 earnings per share C$0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
