Edition:
India

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)

GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
172,613
52-wk High
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q2 earnings per share C$0.43

* Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2017 results

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

* Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q1 earnings per share C$0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GC.TO Market Views